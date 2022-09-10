Editor’s note: This press conference was livestreamed on this page at 2:30 p.m. EST. A full recording of the conference will be available at the bottom of the page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around $32,000 in the form of 16 altered checks has been stolen from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office (MCCO) this summer, Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo announced in a press conference Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) had confirmed there was an ongoing investigation, launched at the request of the clerk’s office. Alongside Eric Mezzoprete, Investigator with Economic Crime Unit at MCSO, Romeo took the podium to explain the situation.

According to Romeo, the office became aware of the missing funds in June, when they discovered 16 checks mailed to MCCO that had been stolen, altered, and cashed. The checks, which normally would have totaled under $1,000, had been altered to higher amounts.

“This was a theft of 16 individuals in our community,” Romeo said.

The clerk’s office contacted MCSO immediately to launch an investigation, and worked to tighten up their processes and security, she said. The checks had been written in late May, and no incidents have been found since the initial discovery in June. All checks had been for mortgage discharges.

“This is the part of the process for the homeowner who’s finally finished paying off their mortgage,” Romeo explained. “This is the end of that, where, in order to get that clean title, the bank will notify the county clerk’s office through this recording that there is no longer a mortgage levied against this property — for a nominal fee—and then that goes into the record of the property.”

Romeo stressed that none of the victims have been penalized financially for the incidents. She encouraged anyone who mailed in a mortgage discharge who has not seen it cashed to contact either MCCO or MCSO.

“But we are confident that we were able to prevent any further instances of this,” Romeo said. “No one should be concerned about doing business with the County Clerk’s office.”

As the investigation is ongoing, Romeo said that many details and findings are currently being withheld until the investigation has concluded. A timeline for the investigation’s end was not provided.

