ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As air quality continues to be affected by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, Monroe County will be offering protective masks at libraries and DMV locations.

The county announced this Wednesday morning, saying that county residents can visit these locations and receive the masks free of charge — while supplies last.

“If and when unhealthy levels of smoke return to the Rochester region, residents can

come in and pick up free masks at all four local DMV locations,” said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.

County leaders are not only urging residents to pick up these free masks, but they are encouraging them to take further precautions.

“Fine, particulate matter in the smoke can cause negative health impacts for some residents,

which is why I’m making high-quality masks available to the public,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “I encourage residents who are sensitive to this smoke to take precautions and limit their exposure to outdoor air when necessary.”

The following locations in Monroe County will be offering masks until they run out: