ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As air quality continues to be affected by the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, Monroe County will be offering protective masks at libraries and DMV locations.
The county announced this Wednesday morning, saying that county residents can visit these locations and receive the masks free of charge — while supplies last.
“If and when unhealthy levels of smoke return to the Rochester region, residents can
come in and pick up free masks at all four local DMV locations,” said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.
County leaders are not only urging residents to pick up these free masks, but they are encouraging them to take further precautions.
“Fine, particulate matter in the smoke can cause negative health impacts for some residents,
which is why I’m making high-quality masks available to the public,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “I encourage residents who are sensitive to this smoke to take precautions and limit their exposure to outdoor air when necessary.”
The following locations in Monroe County will be offering masks until they run out:
- Henrietta DMV at Frontier Commons.
- Irondequoit DMV at Titus Mall.
- Rochester Public Library:
- Arnett Branch.
- Charlotte Branch.
- Lincoln Branch.
- Lyell Branch.
- Monroe Avenue Branch.
- Sully Branch.
- Winton Branch.
- Rochester Downtown DMV on East Main Street.
- Greece DMV at the Mall at Greece Ridge.
- Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County Library.
- Brighton Memorial Library.
- Chili Public Library.
- East Rochester Public Library.
- Frederick Douglass Community Library on South Avenue.
- Gates Public Library.
- Maplewood Community Library.
- Mendon Public Library.
- Newman Riga Library in Churchville.
- Phillis Wheatley Community Library.
- Rush Public Library.