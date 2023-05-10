ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County Legislature President, Sabrina LaMar, announced Tuesday her submission to “Ban the Box” on County employment applications.

“Ban the Box” — formally named the “Monroe County Fair Chance Employment Act” — refers to the inquiry on County employment applications about an applicant’s criminal history.

The legislation says that those with a criminal history regularly face discrimination in many areas of life, including employment. It goes on to add that a stable employment is one of the best predictors of post-conviction success.

The goal of the proposed legislature is to prevent the discrimination of applicants for Monroe County positions, based on their criminal history during the application process.

LaMar says that currently, there are over 800 open positions for Monroe County.

“Local ban the box laws like the one proposed now in Monroe County will give thousands here at home more opportunities to enter careers that build generational wealth,” Heather Crimmins, from Center for Community Alternatives says. “But we need to also consider hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers across the state who have been kept out of work, out of school, and out of housing by an old record. We need our state legislature to pass the Clean Slate Act, and we need them to do it now.”

Highlights from the legislation say, “The County shall not inquire about an applicant’s arrest record at any point in the application process or during any inquiry relating to criminal history; however the County shall not be prohibited from inquiring about pending criminal charges.”