ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than 7 months, the Monroe County has a new Public Defender, officials with Monroe County Legislature announced Wednesday morning.

Monroe County legislature President Sabrina LaMar announced the County Legislature’s choice in a press conference shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

As of June, two candidates had been identified for the position.

Julie Cianca is a candidate who has served as a public defender before. The other current candidate is Robert Fogg, who’s worked in Buffalo in the areas of criminal law, immigration, and personal injury.

Fogg was chosen as the new defender. He is the first person of color to run the Public Defender’s office in Monroe County, LaMar said.

“Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us,” LaMar said at the beginning of the conference, emphasizing that she stands on the shoulders of “the late and great” Assemblyman David Gant.

Gant was arrested in 2008 for standing in opposition to “the flawed and politicized selection of the Public Defender’s office,” she said.

LaMar highlighted the changes made to make the process more transparent and democratic before announcing the legislature’s decision to choose Fogg.

All seven members of the selection panel — a panel chosen by both the Democratic minority and Republican majority within the legislature, as well as a variety of other organizations including the Black BAR association — unanimously voted for Fogg as their first choice in both decision-making rounds, LaMar said.

Fogg has run his own law firm since 2008, and currently serves as the Conflict Defender in Niagara County.

The previous public defender, Tim Donaher, retired in late 2021. The process to replace him has taken longer than most want, with political issues affecting the decision-making process.

“At times, it has seems as though politics has taken precedent over the individuals that office serves,” Lamar said. “Today, we have an obligation and an opportunity to change this. Mr. Fogg is non-political. He has never run for office. Instead, he has spent his life in the trenches, representing the least amongst us. I’ll say it again: Mr. Fogg is not involved in politics in Monroe County. He has no ties to either party. His only loyalty will be to the people who are served by the Public Defender’s office.”

The Public Defender is responsible for providing legal counsel for those accused of criminal misconduct who cannot currently afford private defense, regardless of whether the accused is in custody.

In Monroe County, the Public Defender is appointed by County Legislature for a term of two years.

