ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the proposed 2023 budget for Monroe County on Thursday.

Bello said the $1.3 billion budget that lowers the full-value county property tax rate by 90 cents per thousand — which he called the single-largest tax decrease in three decades.

“This budget also recognizes the financial stress our community faces,” Bello said. “At the same time, it recognizes the critical importance of maintaining the services and programs our residents expect.”

The proposal increases the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s budget by $14 million to double the size of the tactical unit, add 11 patrol deputies, and increase social monitoring. Bello also said it will expand the Rochester Threat Advisory Committee (ROCTAC) — an organization that uses community-based intervention to increase public safety.

“ROCTAC expands the notion of ‘see something, say something,’ to ‘see something, say something, do something,'” Bello said.

Bello also announced additional resources for the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to expedite the prosecution of non-violent cases and increase the budget of the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The proposal also includes an expansion to the county’s addiction coordination team to reduce substance abuse in Monroe County, increase veteran resources, provide translation and interpretation services, and increase the salaries of county employees working in social services.

Bello also announced the doubling of funds for programs such as Garth Fagan Dance, the Hochstein School of Music, and the Avenue Black Box Theatre.

“We look to the future — a re-envisioned future that lifts every resident in every corner of Monroe County,” Bello said. “It makes Monroe County a destination for entrepreneurs and businesses, ensures equitable opportunities for our residents, and positions Monroe County as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”