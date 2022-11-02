ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several county, city, and health leaders joined forces Wednesday to announce a community-wide health campaign this winter called “Keep Your Holidays Healthy.” This campaign encourages community members to enjoy the holidays while keeping themselves and their loved ones healthy.

County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza stood alongside Chief Medical Officers from URMC and RRH, school officials, and other community health organizations in a joint effort to bring awareness to what is shaping up to be a strong flu season.

“If you look around this room, it is truly a community-wide effort,” Bello said. “We’re all looking forward to the upcoming holidays, this is probably the first year in a few years that things are going to feel normal […] but we want to make sure that we continue to do so safely.”

For many, the flu may just be a few miserable days in bed. But for older, immunocompromised, or other vulnerable populations, the flu carries a risk of hospitalization or death. Bello cited national data, which indicates that this year’s flu cases are the highest in over a decade.

“The good news, though, is that we have all the tools we need to keep our families and friends safe over the holiday months: the flu vaccine, and, if you’re eligible, the COVID-19 boosters,” Bello said.

In an October 25 conference, Mendoza collaborated with leaders from area hospital systems to discuss the impact the winter months will have on hospital overcrowding. According to those local health officials, a major strain already on hospital systems is the current staffing shortage for nursing homes.

To help keep hospital beds open for those who need them the most, all experts encouraged members of the community to get their flu shots, COVID-19 boosters, and other seasonal vaccines. This message was repeated in the November 2 press conference, with local leaders encouraging the community to get flu shots.

“There is no reason why we should have folks checking into the hospital for flu when we have this vaccine that has been around […] for a very long time,” Evans said. He went on to explain that this is a preventative step that helps the entire healthcare system, and opens beds for other medical emergencies.

Mendoza emphasized that the flu vaccine is safe, widely available, and the best way to avoid getting the flu this holiday season. He and other speakers encouraged community members to speak with a primary care physician or other healthcare professional about getting the flu shot. More information on the flu vaccine is also available on the Keeping Your Holidays Healthy website.

