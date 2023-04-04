Lawsuit alleges the new map was created in order to protect incumbents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Arguing the new district map for the Monroe County Legislature is illegal, Monroe County resident Ken MacDonald has sued the county, its legislature and Board of Elections.

With final petition paperwork from candidates due in the coming days, MacDonald, through his attorney, Matthew Lembke, is asking the court to push back that due date and to consider the rescheduling of primaries for all legislative districts.

This suit follows a lengthy community-wide debate over the redistricting process.

Every 10 years, the district map for the Monroe County Legislature must be redrawn based on the latest census data.

The process to do that had been marked by controversy with Democratic legislators fighting over the number of Black-majority districts.

A Black-majority district’s population is at least 50% Black.

Late last year, the legislature passed and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed off on a new map that includes 6 Black-majority districts.

When passed, Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar, a Democrat who caucuses with Republicans, applauded the redrawn districts saying, “we now have a map that we believe is the fairest, most equitable map, one that complies with Section Two of the Voting Rights Act.”

But in an affidavit in support of MacDonald’s lawsuit, Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart argues, “the current map violates Municipal Home Rule Law […] because it was configured to favor incumbents, candidates and political parties.”

She cites a study commissioned by former Monroe County Legislature President Ron Thomas and conducted by mathematician Jeanne Clelland which concludes there is a very low probability that the map was created without any intention to protect incumbents.

In February, News 8 asked Bello whether the map was drawn in order to protect incumbents.

“There’s a number of districts where incumbents were drawn in together, there’s another district where an incumbent had to run in another district so I’m not entirely sure that that’s accurate,” Bello said at the time.

Bello’s office declined to comment for this article citing the pending litigation.

In an affidavit filed last month, Board of Election Commissioners Lisa Nicolay, a Republican, and Jackie Ortiz, a Democrat, argued against MacDonald’s lawsuit saying, “Granting such an injunctive relief would throw the 2023 political calendar into upheaval, eliminate any possibility of conducting a June primary election […] and ultimately cause voter confusion, voter disenfranchisement, and a loss in confidence in both the BOE and the electoral process generally.”

A court hearing over a motion to dismiss is scheduled for May 9 at 2 p.m.

Primary Day is June 27.