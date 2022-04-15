ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a large police presence on Victor Road near Lollypop Farm.

Investigators say they were called there around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, firefighters, and ambulances all rushed to the scene.

Police say they did not find any signs of a shooting, but deputies told us they suspect this was a so-called “swatting” prank, where the caller aims to send law enforcement to a specific location.

Large scene on Victor Road in Egypt near Lollypop Farm… half dozen or so MCSO on-scene. Nothing yet confirmed, stay with @News_8 pic.twitter.com/x33mfYN3j3 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 16, 2022

Deputies say there is no way to determine where the call came from.

This involved over a dozen first responder vehicles, and a sizable force of fire, EMS and police. MCSO did say this (what appears to be false) call diverted a lot of resources. Keep in mind some of these men and women are volunteers. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 16, 2022

News 8 has crews on scene and will continue to develop this story.