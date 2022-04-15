ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a large police presence on Victor Road near Lollypop Farm.
Investigators say they were called there around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, firefighters, and ambulances all rushed to the scene.
Police say they did not find any signs of a shooting, but deputies told us they suspect this was a so-called “swatting” prank, where the caller aims to send law enforcement to a specific location.
Deputies say there is no way to determine where the call came from.
