Jordan Health promises added accessibility for Rochester veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a mission to make Veteran Affairs more accessible to the local community, Jordan Health and Monroe County announced a partnership Thursday.

The City of Rochester houses hundreds of veterans and related family members. Majority of them are not aware they are eligible for thousands of dollars in various benefits due to their service.

In collaboration with Monroe County, Jordan Health patients will be given in-depth information and have an opportunity to meet with a Veteran Services Agency representative about unclaimed health benefits.

“As Jordan Health has done time and again in the past, when asked to help the County bring vital services into the City of Rochester, they did not hesitate to say ‘yes,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “This new partnership provides veterans served by Jordan Health ready access to the expertise of the Veteran Services Agency staff. We look forward to the expansion of the partnership to Jordan Health’s other sites.”

Experts from Monroe County’s veteran service will be available at the Jordan Center on Holland Street every other Thursday. In the process, local veterans will be able to gather materials needed to support, file and track a claim through Veteran Affairs.

In 2020, over $6.3 million in retroactive benefits and around $15 million in monthly payments were facilitated by Monroe County’s Veteran Services Agency.

“The fact that there may be even one veteran, let alone hundreds, living in Rochester who have not received the VA benefits they have earned due to not having been informed of them is unacceptable,” Nick Stefanovic, director of Monroe County Veterans Services said. “As a government agency it is our job to extend our outreach and meet people where they are.”

For more info on Jordan Health’s veteran services, visit https://www.jordanhealth.org