ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cornell University has put out an alert that the spotted lanternfly was spotted in Monroe County.

According to the university, small populations of the invasive species were found in Greece near Rt. 104 and Rt. 390. They said the Department of Agriculture and Markets is assessing the situation.

It is estimated that it may take three to four years before it becomes a widespread issue, and it may take even longer before it becomes noticeable.

The university says the insect is not a danger to anyone, but it may damage crops such as grape vines, which leaves the area’s vineyards vulnerable.

If you see the spotted lanternfly, take a picture of the insect and send it through the Dept. of Agriculture and Markets’s website.