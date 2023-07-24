ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since major changes have been implemented in the Monroe County Probation Department, News 8 is gaining insight from the leadership team about what those alterations look like.

The call for change came last summer after level 2 sex offender, Shadad Alghaithy, who was on probation at the time, allegedly raped a minor at a convenience store where he worked. That convenience store on Park Center sits directly across from school number 25.

An independent review of the Probation Department, along with an assessment from the county Office of Public Integrity, uncovered a swath of issues; some of those included inadequate training, flawed proceedures and even policies which hadn’t been updated in decades. Those reports offered several recommendations for change. One aleration includes mandatory site visits at employment locations.

“We also did residential verifications, and we also made sure that our individuals were cross-trained in all aspects of individuals on probation,” says Monroe County Public Safety Director, Richard Tantalo.

At the time when announcing the Executive Order, Adam Bello also asked for the resignation of the then-chief probation officer, naming Tantalo as ‘interm’ chief. At the request of the County Executive, the department is now operating under an “accredidation” model. Though not required under probation, the approach aims to not just meet state standards, explained as ‘meeting minimum standards,’ but rather as ‘best practices.’

“If you’re an accredited police agency, every five years the State of New York comes out to your agency, as they do with our Crime Lab and other operations that we have here in the county and make sure through an independent assesor, that we are following best practices. That doens’t exist in Probation, we wish that it did. And we’re adopting that model here in Monore County,” Tantalo explains.

More changes: increased staffing; this is something Tantalo says is not excused by the pandemic, while noting the department was severely impacted in many ways, including challenges in home-visits and more.

According to data provided by the county, in March of 2022 there were approximately 105 sworn peace officers under the Department of Probation and around 37 support staff positions. As of July 2023, the totals are now 131 sworn peace officers, and 42 support staff roles.

For some perspective, county officials explain during the interview, there about 4,000 individuals currently under supervision in probation as a whole; approximately 150 registered sex offenders.

“An additional need because it, as what was discovered by the independent reviews, is that a second senior probation officer should be assigned to the sex offender unit. And once again, the county executive ensured that this position was funded and filled,” says Tantalo.

“We had an acadmey go through with 16 individuals we’re currently hiring; trying to staff an academy of another 20 in the beginning of September, so I think that just underscores the commitment of the county administration to rectifying any issues occurred and remain in probation, but across the community and public safety as a whole,” adds Assistant Public Safety Director, George Merkert.

Merkert is the former Director for Public Integrity for the City of Rochester, former Executive Deputy Chief of hte Rochester Police Department, and former Police Chief of New Smyra Beach in Florida. He conducted the independent review of the Probation Department. Some of the findings in his report point to policies which had not been updated in years, reflecting law changes and more.

“I think the Alghaithy case just underscores the urgency of the situation. The inability to stay current or react to recent changes [sic, in the law] exposes the community to danger,” Merkert says.

He explains the Probation Department is currently divided into two divisions, Family Services focuses on juvenille offenses and the other, ‘Criminal Services,’ focuses on adults. Here is where more change is still being rolled out.

“We’ve just announced a third division that will be restructuring the department and that ‘s the Special Operations Division and they will focus on probationers that have gun offenses or have the likelihood of being involved in gun crime,” Merkert explains.

In December, when Merkert was appointed Assistant Director of Public Safety, Kristine Durante was also appointed as Chief Probation Officer.

At last check in court, prosecutors told News8 they are confident Alghaithy’s case will go to trial this year.