ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 1,000 RG&E customers are currently reporting power outages following overnight storms.

Early Wednesday morning, there were upwards of 994 outages in Monroe County without power and only one customer in Ontario County had no power. RG&E’s full list of power outages in the area can be found here.

These outages come after a flash flood warning was issued for Monroe County, which is expected to last through Wednesday morning.

RG&E encourages all customers who are experiencing a loss of electricity to report the outage by calling (800)-743-1701 or by filling out an online form on its website.