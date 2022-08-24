ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the summer winds down, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello held a conference to remind people how to safely dispose of hazardous waste common in the warmer months, such as propane tanks, air conditioning units, and pool chemicals.

The Monroe County Waste Management ecopark, located at 10 Avion Drive, will be accepting the following harmful or hazardous waste free of charge on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lithium-Ion batteries

Pool additives, pesticides, automotive fluids fertilizers (Appointment Required)

Pharmaceutical wastes

Air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, and freezers will be accepted for a $20 fee, with no appointment necessary. Tires are also accepted, with varying fees.

“Propane cylinders and tanks pose significant fire and explosion risk to the public if not

recycled properly. Pesticides and pool chemicals can be toxic to the environment and should

never be placed in the trash,” County Executive Bello said. “Lithium-ion batteries for lawn

and garden tools, dehumidifiers, and tires are all items that we need to responsibly recycle.”

Appointments can be made online or by calling 585-753-7600.

This fall, the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services will host two mobile hazardous waste collections. Appointments are required.

The first will be on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Penfield Department of Public Works located at 1607 Jackson Road. The second will be on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Town of Irondequoit Department of Public Works located at 2629 East Ridge Road.