ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta DMV is closing its doors on Wednesday, May 25, and relocating to a new facility, county officials announced Thursday.

The new location will sit at 1225 Jefferson Road next to the Tops Market and will open on June 7.

According to the Monroe County Clerk, the new facility will feature a larger, more modern space than current specifications. The DMVs in Greece, Downtown Rochester, and Irondequoit are open.

“We know closing a DMV is a significant inconvenience to a community and we apologize for the disruptions this move may cause,” county clerk Jamie Romeo said. This new facility offers improved DMV services to our south side residents and we are incredibly excited to welcome our neighbors into our new home!”

Grand opening of the new location will take place on Tuesday, June 7.