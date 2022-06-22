ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Wednesday at 11:17 a.m.

The following counties are in a heat advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday:

Monroe

Wayne

Genesee

Livingston

Ontario

Niagara

Orleans

Flood watches are also in effect for Yates, Wayne, and Ontario counties from 12 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

NWS Buffalo encourages residents in these counties to seek out air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids, and stay out of the sun.

They also encourage checking up on relatives and neighbors who may be sensitive to the heat, or lack access to air conditioning.

Heat index values are expected from the mid-90s to near 100, bringing hot temperatures and high humidity to the affected counties. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent rests if engaging in any activity outdoors.

Anyone overcome by heatstroke is recommended to move to a cool and shaded location, and to call 911.