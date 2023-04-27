ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced the R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant will have a full-sounding siren test on May 2.

According to county officials, the plant’s 96 sirens will sound at 9:30 a.m. in a 10-mile radius for a maximum of five minutes. Those who live in Webster and near Irondequoit Bay will be hearing the sound.

Additional siren tests may be conducted throughout the day. The county says that a response from the public is not required during the test.

The power plant is located on the south shores of Lake Ontario northeast of Rochester and southwest of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station.