ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of EMS Week, emergency medical technicians who work or live in Monroe County will get free admission to Seneca Park Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.

Local EMT members and their families will have access to all the offerings of Monroe County’s zoo across the upcoming weekend, on May 14 and 15, at no charge.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says it’s important to appreciate the heroes of our community.

“We can’t thank our first responders enough for all they do to help save lives,” Bello said. “We are pleased to offer two free days of fun at our Seneca Park Zoo for EMT workers and their families as a way to thank them for their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

According to officials, all attendees must show proper identification to be granted free admission. EMS Week is observed across May 21 and celebrates those who work for the well-being of their communities.

Free admission will also be given to up to three immediate family members of workers.