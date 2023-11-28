ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While flu cases are on the rise, doctors from our local hospital systems say the region is not on the same track toward a “tripledemic” compared to this time last year.

According to state data, Monroe County alone is seeing around 75 flu cases right now.

Statewide, that number is over 3,000.

Doctors with URMC and Rochester Regional Health say they’re seeing some cases of flu and RSV in younger children, but the pace is not as quick or severe as last season.

“We don’t usually see RSV when we see flu. We see flu — you start to see it go up in November. That’s why we’re seeing it now,” said Dr. Stephen Cook. “With RSV, that usually comes late in December or January. Last year was a really unusual year where both are spiking at the same time.”

If you haven’t done so already, doctors encourage you to get your flu and COVID vaccines, as well as the RSV vaccine if you’re eligible. They also advise against spending money on over-the-counter medications, as they’re not as effective in children under six.

Those dealing with severe symptoms or anyone with immediate concerns should contact their primary care provider.