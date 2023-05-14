ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello gave a sneak peek into new exhibits that will be on display at the Seneca Park Zoo.
Back in May 2022, Bello announced an expansion at the Seneca Park Zoo with $121 million in funds, that includes an indoor rain forest and a 220,000-gallon aquarium with sharks.
Bello shared the renderings for the Tropics Center and Aquarium via Twitter Saturday.
“Stay tuned for more updates and groundbreakings,” Bello said in his tweet.
