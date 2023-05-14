ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello gave a sneak peek into new exhibits that will be on display at the Seneca Park Zoo.

Back in May 2022, Bello announced an expansion at the Seneca Park Zoo with $121 million in funds, that includes an indoor rain forest and a 220,000-gallon aquarium with sharks.

Bello shared the renderings for the Tropics Center and Aquarium via Twitter Saturday.

(Photo courtesy of the Monroe County Executive) (Photo courtesy of the Monroe County Executive)

“Stay tuned for more updates and groundbreakings,” Bello said in his tweet.