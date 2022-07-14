ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Monroe County Health Department are investigating the first case of monkeypox detected in the county Thursday.

According to health officials, the risk of contagion for the general public currently remains low.

Older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and children under the age of 8 are at higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms if they contract the virus.

Although monkeypox is not classified as a sexually-transmitted disease, authorities say patterns of exposure show that men who have sex with men are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

The Monroe County Health Department listed the following ways that the disease can spread:

Direct contact with monkeypox sores or rashes through intimate or skin-to-skin contact

Contact with objects or fabrics (e.g., clothing, bedding, towels) that have been used by someone with monkeypox

Respiratory droplets or oral fluids from someone with monkeypox; historically, these respiratory droplets can only travel a few feet, and are of primary concern among those who have very close or prolonged contact

Officials urge residents who are at higher risk of contracting the virus to ask their sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

Symptoms, according to the county’s health department include rashes, bumps, or blisters, along with fever and headaches, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Rashes or bumps often occur in the genital or peri-anal area, and may take place without fever or other flu-like symptoms, according to officials.

Those experiencing the aforementioned symptoms are asked to stay home.

Where are the vaccines?

According to HHS Data, more than 135,000 vaccine doses have been distributed nationwide Thursday. The doses come from Bavarian Nordic’s JYNNEOS, an FDA-licensed vaccine indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox. Doses are available for those who are most at threat, including people with close contact of someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox, those who have had sex with a partner diagnosed with monkeypox within the past 14 days, and those who have had multiple sex partners in the past 14 days in an area with monkeypox spread, according to the CDC.

As of Thursday, New York State has received the largest number of monkeypox vaccines per capita. That number accounts for more than three times the U.S. average.

Monroe County health officials have yet to direct residents to a specific vaccine source.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.