SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — With a varied summer of stormy weather, not just in the sky but also economically nearly behind us farmers continue to feel the pinch from all angles. No matter their size according to David VerHulst of Cobble Creek Farms, a smaller 240-acre farm in Spencerport.

“I mean there’s a million different issues labors a huge issue input costs are definitely up from last year — fuels almost double what it was last year same with fertilizer,” said VerHulst.

Growing a variety of fruits, vegetables, pumpkins, and even Christmas trees they’re prone to the forces of mother nature as well. Something that is harder to prepare for than an economic downturn in many respects.

“It’s tough to prep for anything I mean you just got to see what happens and deal with it really…you’re kind of at the mercy of the weather,” said VerHulst on how they plan and deal with an issue like the dry summer we just faced.

Despite the lack of rain, modern irrigation has paved the path for this year’s pumpkin crop. So far yields are looking good according to VerHulst, which should be a good sign for other area pumpkin patches as the harvest nears in September and October.