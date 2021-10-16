Executive Bello announces launch of $114 million ‘Bring Monroe Back’ plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the launch of ‘Bring Monroe Back’ Saturday. The initiative is set to “serve as a blueprint” for immediate recovery and strategic direction.

‘Bring Monroe Back’ will invest $144 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds received from the federal government. It is the county’s first comprehensive plan in four decades since Plan Forward.

‘Plan Forward’ and ‘Bring Monroe Back’ will use the data gathered from Rochester residents, all to steer Monroe County to a more sustainable and equitable future, Bello said.

The community is invited to help Monroe County prioritize its spending. An online platform called ‘Your Voice Matters‘ has been created for residents to share suggestions on where the money should go.

Public feedback hearings will be held the following days:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Millennium Lodge at Greece Canal Park on 241 Elmgrove Road in Greece.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School on 501 Genesee Street in Rochester.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Grand View Lodge at Powder Mills Park on 154 Park Road in Pittsford.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can email BringMonroeBack@monroecounty.gov for the link.

Bello and local government officials will be outlining the process of the new act throughout November.