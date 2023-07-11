ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Willow Center for Domestic Violence announced the next step in its partnership with the Family Justice Center Tuesday, as they try to bring a center to Monroe County.

The organizations have now begun the strategic planning process.

The Family Justice Center strategic planning is a program designated to help survivors of domestic violence —along with their families— get the resources and support they need at one location.

“We think about individuals who have experienced domestic violence may have issues with transportation or housing that may stop them from receiving services or even following through with escaping or leaving a situation, and so what the Family Justice Center does is brings all those services together in one place so those individuals can have access to those services,” said Family Justice Center Director Martha M. Cole.

Each organization hopes to get the program fully started by October.