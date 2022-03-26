ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County Legislator Paul Dondorfer partnered with the President of A.P. Property Services, Sean Fico, Rochester General Hospital Safety & Security, and Rochester General Hospital to host a Toy Drive to benefit young patients in need at the Rochester General Hospital Pediatric Center.

The pediatric center said they have had a shortage of toys for pediatric patients of all ages. For those going through such unique and challenging times as children, the happiness and normalcy that toys can provide is immeasurable.

All types of toys (coloring books, stuffed animals, action figures) were accepted and donated toys had to be new and in factory packaging.

“I am truly grateful to be able to play a role in helping deliver toys for the children at Rochester General Pediatric Center,” said Dondorfer. “While these are the youngest of our community they are truly the strongest. I am hopeful these toys are a step in making things a bit easier for these young ones.”

The Toy Drive was held this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Front Loop of Rochester General Hospital.

The drop-off location was hosted and operated by participating members including County Legislator Paul Dondorfer, County Executive Adam Bello, A.P. Property Services President Sean Fico, Rochester General Hospital Safety & Security, and Rochester General Hospital staff.