ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To keep residents cool as temperatures hit the high 80s, the City of Rochester announced another cool sweep early Tuesday afternoon.
City residents are encouraged to cool off at pools, spray parks, and air conditioned facilities throughout Rochester.
R-Centers with air conditioning:
- Avenue D, 85 Adams Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F
- Carter Street, 500 Carter Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F
- The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint Street, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- David F. Gantt, 700 North Street, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- Roxie Ann Sinkler, 75 Grover Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F
- Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Avenue, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays
- Tyshaun Cauldwell Center for Hope, 524 Campbell Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F
City branch library locations with air conditioning (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)
- Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Boulevard, (585) 428-8214
- Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Avenue, (585) 428-7300
- Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Avenue, (585) 428-8216
- Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Avenue, (585) 428-8206
- Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Avenue, (585) 428-8210
- Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Avenue, (585) 428-8218
- Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Avenue, (585) 428-8220
- Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Avenue, (585) 428-8202
- Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212
- Sully Branch, 530 Webster Avenue, (585) 428-8208
- Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Road, (585) 428-8204
Swimming opportunities:
- Durand Eastman Beach, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., M-F
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., open swim 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., M-F
- The Genesee Valley Park pool is currently closed for renovations
City Spray Parks (all operate 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day):
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter Street
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus Street
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North Street
- Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Avenue
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Avenue
- Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover Street
- Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell Street
Spray features especially for little ones, age 6 and under are available at the following locations (all operate 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day):
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)
- Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck Street
- Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street
These offerings are part of the City’s annual Cool Sweep Program, presented by Avangrid Foundation and RG&E.