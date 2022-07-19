ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To keep residents cool as temperatures hit the high 80s, the City of Rochester announced another cool sweep early Tuesday afternoon.

City residents are encouraged to cool off at pools, spray parks, and air conditioned facilities throughout Rochester.

R-Centers with air conditioning:

Avenue D, 85 Adams Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F

Carter Street, 500 Carter Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F

The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity & Justice, 271 Flint Street, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays

David F. Gantt, 700 North Street, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays

Roxie Ann Sinkler, 75 Grover Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Avenue, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays

Tyshaun Cauldwell Center for Hope, 524 Campbell Street, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., M–F

City branch library locations with air conditioning (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Boulevard, (585) 428-8214

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Avenue, (585) 428-7300

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Avenue, (585) 428-8216

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Avenue, (585) 428-8206

Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Avenue, (585) 428-8210

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Avenue, (585) 428-8218

Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Avenue, (585) 428-8220

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Avenue, (585) 428-8202

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Avenue, (585) 428-8208

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Road, (585) 428-8204

Swimming opportunities:

Durand Eastman Beach, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., M-F

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., open swim 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., M-F

The Genesee Valley Park pool is currently closed for renovations

City Spray Parks (all operate 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day):

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter Street

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus Street

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North Street

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Avenue

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Avenue

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover Street

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell Street

Spray features especially for little ones, age 6 and under are available at the following locations (all operate 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day):

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. (at the play area)

Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck Street

Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street

These offerings are part of the City’s annual Cool Sweep Program, presented by Avangrid Foundation and RG&E.