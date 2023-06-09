ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you are applying for a new concealed carry permit, be prepared to wait. We are getting a look at the impact the laws are having on people applying for pistol permits in Monroe County.

Since the state lawmakers passed the conceal carry improvement act last year, county officials and those who teach the mandatory classes have noticed a severe drop in applicants for concealed carry permits.

When you call the Monroe County pistol permit office, a recording informs you to wait anywhere from 9 to 16 months for your application to be processed. But lately, Clerk Jamie Romeo noticed the wait times dropping.

“6 to 8 months but sometimes to a year that it can take,” Clerk Romeo said. “But oftentimes it depends on the background investigations that have to go on. There are still some cases that are getting processed from the surge in 2021 and before the new law took effect. Those are still being processed through law enforcement background and the courts.”

Course instructors are David Jenkins of Rochester Personal Defense believe the shorter wait time is due to a severe drop in new applicants since the laws were updated.

“As of June 1, from what I hear, just under 300 people have applied whereas this time last year it was just over 700 or so,” Jenkins explained. “I think a lot of it is the cost of the course and time factors of the course. They got to take two long days out of their life.”

Besides completing an 18-hour course, the new laws also require applicants to share their social media activity and whom they live with. Despite these new requirements, Jenkins says more people from Rochester are seeking permits.

“Because of what’s been going on in the city lately the general comment is there’s no control in the city,” Jenkins told us. “It’s free for all and people are scared.”

“Once law enforcement has had time and resources to do all that they will send all the information in a file to the licensing officer which is the courts,” Clerk Romeo added. “Ultimately it is the judge who will make the final decision to grant or deny the application.”

So far David Jenkins of Rochester Personal Defense says they haven’t had anybody fail these mandatory courses by the state since the law went into effect. Through them, the certification process costs $325 but it doesn’t have to be paid all at once.

These new rules do not apply to anyone intending to seek a possession on-premise permit to keep a gun in their home or carry it while at their place of work.