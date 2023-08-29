ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday evening a panel of lawyers and others who work in the juvenile justice system in Monroe County were invited to answer questions and clarify the laws governing juveniles.

“No matter if they’re prosecuting or defending wants community violence,” said Stephen Weisbeck, Director of The Attorney for the Child, Legal Aid Society of Rochester.

About 50 community members filed into First Genesis Baptist Church at the invitation of the Rochester Black Bar Association. They heard from those who prosecute children once they commit a crime and those who represent children, like Weisback.

“I think the public perception is people are getting soft on crime. Raise The Age was a recognition of a number of things. Mainly, the fact that detention creates long standing harmful effects on children,” he explained before the town hall. “Detention in New York state was used disproportionately to our children of color.”

Neighbors, educators, community activists, parents and other impacted by the rise in crime had questions. They were asked to write their questions on notecards which were presented to the panel. Organizers say the goal is to educate and arm people who live in the Rochester area with the information they need to navigate the juvenile justice system and make informed choices.

“Even to understand what you don’t agree with so that in future elections and future legislative conversations you have a better ability to add to it.”

First Genesis Baptist Church recorded the event and posted it on Facebook.