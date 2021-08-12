Census: Monroe County’s population grows by 2% since 2010

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s population grew by more than 15,000 over the past decade, according to new information released Thursday from the United States Census Bureau.

According to the census, Monroe County added 15,099 residents since the 2010 census, bringing the county’s total population to 759,443, making it the ninth most populated county in New York state.

The rate of growth for the county was 2%, according to the census.

New York state also saw population growth of 4.2%.

According to the Census, New York picked up 823,147 new residents, putting the state population over 20 million.

New York remains the fourth most populated state in the country, behind California (39 million), Texas (29 million), and Florida (21 million).

The City of Rochester saw a growth rate of 0.36% as it added 654 residents since 2010, bringing the city’s population to 211,328.

The Census update also means Rochester loses its standing as New York’s third-most populated city. Yonkers, which is just north of New York City, surpassed Rochester by more than 200.