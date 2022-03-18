HOLLEY N.Y. (WROC) — The Holley Police Department is investigating Friday after a possible explosive device that was found in a residence Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers responded to investigate a “suspicious condition”.

Upon investigation officers observed a possible explosive hazard. The Monroe County Bomb squad responded to the scene.

The device was removed and taken to a safe location to be detonated.

The Chief of Holley Police, Robert Barton said the investigation is ongoing and there are no other details at this time.