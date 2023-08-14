ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has requested additional security resources and the deployment of the National Guard in response to recent concerns about asylum seekers, according to a statement from the county.

This all comes following two cases out of Erie County, where a 22-year-old asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a hotel employee. Another asylum seeker in Erie County from Venezuela was accused of rape in the presence of a 3-year-old child earlier this month.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced over the weekend the county would reject any more asylees until security efforts there improved.

In Monroe County, emergency housing plans must be submitted and approved by the Monroe County Department of Human Services before asylum seekers can be placed in the region. In a statement sent out Monday, the county said despite that additional level of security, more would be requested in light of recent events in Erie County.

Read the statement from Monroe County

“Unlike most other counties, County Executive Bello’s executive order gives the Monroe County an enforcement mechanism to ensure both the county and asylees are protected. After observing recent occurrences in other counties hosting asylees, County Executive Bello has been in contact with the Governor’s office to request additional resources for security – and supports deployment of the National Guard to Monroe County. Additional support from New York State was also requested in other areas such as public health.“