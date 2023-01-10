ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature is scheduled to vote on a slew of new proposals Tuesday evening, including one which would make certain clothing purchases exempt from sales tax charges.

Under the proposal, clothing and footwear purchases under $110 would be exempt from the county’s four percent sales tax. This would apply locally and to online purchases.

“Clothing is as essential as food,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement issued Tuesday. “With record inflation our residents need relief from the high costs of basic necessities like clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, coats and hats.”

The exemption would take effect March 1. Bello said it would save shoppers an estimated $12 million annually.

The county legislature is also set to vote Tuesday on separate measures which would increase the income eligibility for seniors and those with disabilities applying for property tax exemptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.