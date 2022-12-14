ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is calling the passing of the County’s new $1.34 billion-dollar budget “a great moment.” It was passed Tuesday night unanimously in the legislature, and also includes $144 million of federal funding via The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The budget is something Bello’s calling a “common sense” approach. There are four main pillars to it all including public safety, public health, economic development, and infrastructure.

There’s a focus here on keeping taxes low amid high inflation, something he said we’re all feeling. In fact, he said the budget — while difficult — comes in well below the rate of inflation.

Bello said he knows they cannot ask taxpayers for much more money at this time, and a lot of the decisions made were from community input.

“These are priority areas that we had gone to the public with, we did a lot of public input sessions, we talked to a lot of stakeholders over the course of the last year — to make sure our budget and the ARPA investments weren’t just about numbers on a piece of paper,” Bello said. “Budgets are about priorities. It’s about where are you investing dollars to invest in people, but to move the needle to actually impact the challenges that are facing our community. There’s no question public safety is a major challenge we have. The violence that we’ve seen over the last year.”

The public safety portion will include additional investments in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which will include 14 new deputies and major investments into the crime lab.

All of that he said is working alongside money from the American Rescue Plan, which is looking at what the unmet needs in the community are, and determining how we get to the root causes of the violence and crime. He says that starts by investing in neighborhood organizations, underserved communities, and the youth.

Bello shared his thought on why he feels content with this budget and what it will mean for families.

“What I’m particularly proud about with this budget is not only does it make the significant investments it needs to make in our challenges in public health, safety, and the economy,” he said. “It does so while providing the largest property tax rate decrease in 30 years. It brings the full property tax rate down to a level that it was in the 1940’s. And so we’re able to do this while recognizing families are paying more every day. I have a family. My grocery bill has been going up a lot the last few months. The grocery bill is up, filling up the gas tank is up, everybody’s facing the same thing.”

Also in the budget was funding in the millions for organizations like the Willow Domestic Violence Center and the Veterans Outreach Center.

The money is expected to start making its way in by March, with the sum of it getting passed out over a three to four-year period.