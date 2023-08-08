Editor’s Note: The Monroe County press briefing will be live-streamed on this page at 10 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials announced that asylum seekers have been sent from New York City and arrived in Rochester Monday evening.

In a statement sent Tuesday morning, the county said that 77 asylum seekers are currently being housed at a Rochester hotel. The asylees, according to the county, include families with children and are lawfully admitted into the US.

The hotel, which has not been named, filed an emergency housing plan and was approved by the Department of Human Services. The individuals that arrived had identified sources for food, shelter, and medical needs, with the county saying these sources were funded by New York City.

In May, County Executive Adam Bello issued an emergency order that prevents shelters of any kind from signing a contract to provide emergency shelter — unless the housing plan was approved by the Dept. of Human Services. Bello says this was done to ensure that people are housed here in a thoughtful way.

County officials will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to provide further details about their arrival. You can watch it live on this page.