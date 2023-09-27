ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AARP New York is meeting with local leaders to address the challenges older generations face, and how to best meet their needs.

Wednesday they presented their research on how people are aging and the ongoing demographic shifts.

“We really need to get geared up here to make sure that we have the services,” AARP of NY Director Beth Finkel said, “because people obviously want to age here. That goes back to another study we’re showing that’s Vital Voices, where we interviewed over 1,000 people across New York State 45 plus to see what’s important to you as you age and what’s important to your family members as they age.”

The data they presented shows the senior citizen population in Monroe County increased 63% from 2010 to 2020. Across New York State that number was 31%.