‘A place to stay immediately’: County Officials relocate those living in Civic Center Garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — County Officials delivered an urgent message Monday afternoon, regarding the homeless conditions growing worse in the Civic Center Garage.

After several incidents of violence in the garage the past month alone, County Executive Adam Bello says living there is no longer an option.

If you take a drive down to the bottom floor of the garage, you’ll notice several people living and sleeping in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

But moving forward, Bello says they’ll be taking a multi-faceted approach to relocate every resident living to a warm bed, and so much more.

“Shelter-in-place has always been available. What’s different today, is the multidimensional approach with participation from multiple government partners.”

Bello says he, along with Rochester Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are working to relocate those sheltering immediately — whether that be in a homeless shelter or hotel room. The county is paying for the place to stay, along with transportation and mental health services.

Bello says it’s a matter of public safety, too.

“Sheltering in the garage is no longer an option, living in unsafe unsanitary and increasingly violent circumstances is inhumane, degrading to the individuals and threatening to the people parking in the garage,” he said.

In the past month alone, there’s been a series of alleged violent incidents.

Back in the fall, News 8 spoke with the Monroe County Human Services department, about what immediate actions are being taken to solve this.

They say it’s a lot of on-ground work, and connecting people with resources. The recurring problem, is those living there aren’t always accepting of help.

Monroe County recently implemented a new security plan for the garage, including 24/7 security, enhanced video surveillance and LED lighting.

At an evening briefing Monday, the county said this operation is about connecting the homeless with resources, transporting them to shelters and hotels. Chief Richard Tantalo, Director of Public Safety, says this will be a work-in-progress.

“It takes patience, time, and commitment to get individuals to make a change in their life,” says Tantalo.

Tantalo says the social services and resource advocacy groups are taking the lead on this operation… and it will be ongoing. “We have to make this particular site a safe place for the public to be able to use.”

Rochester Police said prior to this evening, the RPD, “along with FIT, Impact and Monroe County Department of Human Services assisted in facilitating housing services and treatment for at least 44 individuals. (Monday night), in association with our partners, 5 people were provided emergency housing and other services.”

Sabine Adler with the Rochester Homeless Union, says no one in the garage was warned of tonight’s removal. “…what happens to the people who rely on coming here at night and they’re going to come and it’s going to be fully locked up,” she says.

Adler feels there are better long-term solutions. “It would be actually funding public housing, actually funding community-based programs.”

Tantelo says there will be a presence here to give everyone the choice to re-locate. “They cannot stay here, we will ask them to leave. We will start to document that information,” he says.

FULL STATEMENT FROM ROCHESTER POLICE:

This evening, members of the Rochester Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team partnered with members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team, Monroe County Public Safety, Monroe County, IMPACT, Monroe County Department of Human Services, FIT, Veteran Outreach Services, MAPCO, AMR, and, other Monroe County Agencies, to address the homeless population within the Civic Center Parking Garage. The goal of this collaborative effort was to address the homeless population and provide them with services to include housing, addiction, and mental health. Prior to this evening, the Rochester Police Department, along with FIT, Impact and Monroe County Department of Human Services assisted in facilitating housing services and treatment for at least 44 individuals. Tonight, in association with our partners, 5 people were provided emergency housing and other services. The detail will continue into the night and days ahead, to provide as many people with services as possible. As part of this detail, one male was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail and charged with outstanding warrants from previous crimes committed within the parking garage. Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department

