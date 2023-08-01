ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While you may only think of drones as a cool toy your friend got to shoot video. For the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, drones have become a vital tool in keeping not just the public safe, but also their own deputies.

“As the world and technology evolves, the Sheriff’s office has to evolve with it, and this is a great tool to use for search and rescue for pretty much any job that we have. I don’t think there’s a job that we would respond to that we can’t utilize the drone and what it does,” said Deputy Brendan Hurley, the Public Information Officer for the Monroe Couty Sheriff’s Office.

In total, the Sheriff’s Office has 21 different drones currently in operation, from small ones that can fit into tight spaces to ones that are even able to talk or drop supplies and life jackets to those in need. Some are also weatherproof, allowing them to operate in all types of conditions.

“Whether it’s a missing person, let’s say it’s at night time, right? It’s hard for a deputy to see in the dark, but this device can have the infrared technology for thermal scanning to pick somebody out in the middle of the woods,” said Deputy Hurley.

While the drones had a high initial cost, Deputy Hurley says that in the end, they’re saving lives, which is worth every penny. On top of that sentiment, drones are also helping to save money since drones can help them more efficiently send out deputies and organize a scene.

“The amount of money we can save on overtime because it takes deputies a lot longer on foot to search a large area. Whereas the drone can go up, be the eye in the sky and locate somebody who’s missing. Locate someone who’s lost hurt and direct deputies right to it,” said Deputy Hurley.

It’s not just the Sheriff’s office that benefits from this either; the Sheriff’s Office will often work to assist other agencies from the local to federal level when needed.

“We use the drone to assist the fire department and show them where their people are where they may not be able to see them from the ground. You know, it can show them where the hot spots are where the fire is still really burning, or we think we put this out over here, and then the drone looks down and says nope, it’s restarting,” said Deputy Hurley.

Deputy Hurley also added you may have already seen these drones in action, the unit has been around since 2018, but their most recent big event where the drones were flying to assist Deputies and other agencies was at the PGA Championship.