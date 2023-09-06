ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new group of asylum seekers from New York City arrived in Rochester Tuesday.

According to the City of Rochester, 71 asylum seekers were placed at the Downtown Holiday Inn. Among them are:

19 families – 11 from Venezuela, 1 from Ecuador/Venezuela, 1 from Ecuador, 2 from Peru, 1 from Nicaragua, and 3 from Columbia

33 adults

38 children

Due to an executive order by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, housing plans for asylum seekers must be approved by the Monroe County Department of Human Services before they can be sheltered in the county.

Anyone looking to help the asylum seekers living in Rochester can learn more by clicking here.