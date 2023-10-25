ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Expanded broadband access is on the way for hundreds of homes and businesses in the Greater Rochester region.

$6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding has been allocated to the cause, constructing wired internet connections in the 14604, 14605, 14608, 14611, 14613, 14614, 14621 ZIP codes.

This comes after the Monroe County Advisory Task Force released a study earlier this year, determining specific areas lacking service. The county will be installing the infrastructure needed for wired internet connection, but they will not be paying for folks individual services.