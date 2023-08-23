ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced that more asylum seekers have arrived in the City of Rochester Tuesday night.

According to the county, 40 asylum seekers have now settled at the Holiday Inn on State Street. Among the individuals that arrived were six families from Venezuela (25 people), three from Ecuador (10 people), and one from Uzbekistan (five people).

DocGo, the company contracted for placement of these families by NYC, there were 22 children in the group that arrived.

The announcement comes approximately two weeks after 77 asylum seekers were relocated from New York City to the City of Rochester. The National Guard arrived in Rochester last Friday to assist them with legal documents, water, and food.

The Ibero-American Action League released a poster explaining the donation drive aimed at helping asylum seekers in Rochester.

(Photo/Ibero-American Action League)

