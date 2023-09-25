ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Child care services in Monroe County are getting a boost.

County Executive Adam Bello joined the Rochester Childfirst Network Monday to announce $300,000 in funding to support local child care providers.

Bello says the money will help those who want to start their own business as well as those who are already established, providing grants of up to $20,000 to business owners to cover licensing, training or updated equipment.

“As you know, not having access to childcare makes it even harder for parents to work,” Bello said. “It delves into that cycle where it’s hard to go to work, to uplift your family, to provide your family and lift your family out of poverty because you don’t have access to child care and it creates a problem for families here.”

