ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New statistics have been released on domestic violence in Monroe County, in a report released Monday by the Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Outside of Strong Todd Chapel on East Avenue, local leaders gathered alongside Willow Center leadership to discuss the report and what can be done for victims during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“45,410 calls were made to Monroe County 911 dispatch last year — that were classified as domestic disputes,” Meaghan de Chateauvieux, President & CEO of the Willow Center said, adding that there were five domestic violence homicides in the county in 2021. “Our vision is a community free from violence where healthy relationships thrive. And we will get there.”

Local and state leaders made calls to action at the event, and discussed what they have done, or are currently doing, to assist victims of domestic violence. Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.

Findings from the report include the following data:

4,836 reports of domestic violence made last year in Monroe County – reports by law enforcement agencies in 4 categories: aggravated assault, simple assault, sex offense and order of protection violation.

5 domestic violence homicides in Monroe County last year; three in the City of Rochester.

Monroe County rates of domestic violence are 1.6 times the statewide rate, excluding NYC.

The city of Rochester rates are 3.6 times the statewide rate.

3,722 petitions for orders of protection were filed in Family Court, above the 10-year average of 3,300, with 3,776 temporary orders of protection granted. Note: one petition may result in multiple temporary orders.

Willow Center’s 24/7 Hotline had 5,939 calls – these calls are increasing in severity and the survivor is often in an active abuse situation.

“While October is the month designated for Domestic Violence Awareness, Willow takes the role of advocates and awareness builders seriously, year-round,” Chateauvieux said. “We know domestic violence thrives in silence, hidden away behind closed and locked doors. This October, we encourage our community to join us in breaking the silence and amplifying hope for survivors in our community.”

Anyone needing support is encouraged to please call Willow Center’s 24/7 Hotline at (585) 222-SAFE (7233) or by text at 348-SAFE.