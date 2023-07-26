MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Just a matter of moments is what authorities say it takes for the latest trend of new credit card skimming devices popping up across the country, also impacting our region.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is first sharing with News 8 security camera footage of a recent incident which occurred this past weekend. Monroe County Deputy Brendan Hurley explains this is typically a two-person job: one person distracts the cashier, while another simply places the ‘faceplate’ right on top.

“It just clips in, and it just sits on top of there, it gathers all your information when you swipe. Put your card in, put your pin in whatever, it gathers all of that information and this one particular one stores it on the memory card there,” says Deputy Hurley.

MCSO recovered the device from a local retail store on Tuesday saving victim information potentially collected on the fake model. It is important to note, these are not the same suspects authorities were seeking earlier this month.

In those incidents, several Walmart locations across the Upstate region, including in Ontario County, were found to have these kinds of devices. Lt. Lee Martin with OCSO is leading the investigation into the skimming devices found in both Canandaigua and Geneva Walmart locations.

“The suspects that were involved in our cases in the Central New York cases have also been involved in cases after ours in Main and New Jersey,” Lt. Martin says.

“We’ve been in contact with the Secret Service and the FBI to see if they would kind of lend a hand and/in taking over the investigation,” he adds, noting no other new devices have been found.

MCSO also notes these operations appear to be extensively spread and well connected.

“Whether there’s one person in charge of that, or giving them orders, we’re not sure yet but there’s several cells working in tandem working across the country. Like I said, they go to one store, they pop this on, they move on to the next one, move on the to the next town,” Deputy Hurley says.

Right now, authorities are encouraging people to add a quick step when you go to pay somewhere; a simple check on how you can detect a fake reader.

“Whether you work at the store or you’re a customer at the store, before you use the credit card device, just givde a little tug on the faceplate. If it moves, if it comes off, obviously it’s a fake, call us right away.”

It’s also noted different kinds of skimming devices have also been found in area ATM’s across Monroe County. Those will have a small ‘shaved’ metal insert which gets placed in the card reader, so if it feels too snug or damaged in any way, it may not be quite right and you should report it to a manager or authorities. In those incidents there’s also a pin-hole camera criminals will install to find out your pin.

News 8 had reached out to New York State Police for an update on the three individuals suspected responsible for the string of Walmart devices and have not yet heard back.