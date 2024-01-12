ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several people in the Town of Clarkson are without power after a tractor-trailer crash Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a tractor-trailer hit a power line in the 3400 block of Redman Road. The crash led to several utility polls and a power outage in the area.

Drivers are advised that Redman Road will be closed between Rt. 104 and Rt. 18 as the National Grid is working to restore power.

This outage comes as residents are preparing for more power outages this weekend as high winds are returning to the Western New York region. You can follow News 8’s weather forecast by clicking here.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident and check on residents in the area.