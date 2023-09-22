ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Kias were stolen from a Bob Johnson dealership early Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the three vehicles stolen from the dealership were a 2019 Kia Soul, a 2020 Kia Soul, and a white Kia Sportage.

The 2019 Soul was found near the dealership, but authorities said the back passenger window and the steering column were both damaged. The other two vehicles have not been found.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call 911.