ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Retired Monroe County Deputy James “Jim” Cassidy passed away from a health struggle last Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. He was 97.

Before MCSO, Deputy Cassidy served as a rifleman in World War 2 under General Patton. He was only 18 years old. During his service, he was injured during the Battle of the Bulge and the 50 Mile March. After recovering and being discharged, he earned two purple hearts and the Bronze Star.

After serving his country, he then went to serve the county. In 1952, Cassidy joined the MCSO Jail Bureau and served 26 years. Nicknamed “The Harmonica Man,” he would pull out his harmonica and play it to lift everyone’s spirits — including those incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail.

Back in 2021, MCSO posted a video to YouTube titled “Salute to Serice,” where they honored Deputy Cassidy for his service during World War 2. That video can be found by clicking here.

He will be laid to rest at White Haven Memorial Park on Tuesday following an afternoon mass.