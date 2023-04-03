ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials are looking to lift a residency requirement for road patrol deputies in an effort to attract more candidates. The state civil service law mandates law enforcement personnel live in the county where they serve, something counties and municipalities can opt-out of if they so choose.

According to the proposal letter, submitted jointly by County Exeuctive Adam Bello and Sheriff Todd Baxter, the number of applicants signficantly decreased over the past five years.

“That would make it so people could live outside the Monroe County in counties that touch Monroe County. That is a huge benefit for recruitment in our staffing because, as I previously mentioned, other agencies do that as well. And a lot of times when people are testing to become a Sheriff’s Deputy they’re on other lists with other agencies,” says Commander Samuel Bell.

The competition among agencies is not only for new recruits but also to retain current staff. And with neighboring counties previously lifting the requirement, there is added competition for transfers.

“They’re skilled and talented seasoned officers that if they take a job with us they’d have to uproot their families out of schools, sell their house, move to Monroe County – so we’ve had people inquire, but when they hear about the residency they’re not interested to, you know, go that far and they decline.”

Commander Bell tells News8 he recognizes the duty of an officer is to know their community and says a big part of the job is networking with business owners and building those community relationships.

“I don’t see that changing whether, you know, the deputy lives in the town or if they patrol that town and work that beat everyday it’s about making contacts and you know that helps with just establishing relationships, but also knowing what’s going on if we are investigating something,” Bell says.

The measure did have some opposition in the Public Safety committee with legislator Susan Hughes-Smith (D) and legislator Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman (D) voting against it. It did pass with majority vote and passed unanimously in the Ways and Means and Agenda Charter committees.

The proposal is set to be introduced during this month’s legislautre meeting on the 11th and then expected to be put up for a public hearing in May.