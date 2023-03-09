ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in 2019, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Project Lifesaver’ — a search and rescue program designed to return at risk individuals inclined to wander home safely to their loved ones.

After the multiple recent ‘vulnerable’ missing person alerts, including one from the Greece Police Department cancelled a missing person alert for a 72-year-old woman with dementia, News 8 wanted to remind those with loved ones that have been diagnosed with cognitive disorders or developmental disabilities of the MCSO’s project.

The program, according to the MCSO’s website, helps provide a timely response and reduce the possible injury of those with the following:

Alzheimer’s disease

Autism

Downs Syndrome

Traumatic Brain Injury

Dementia

Other cognitive disorders and developmental disabilities

In addition, the individual must have a documented history of or severe risk of wandering, eloping, or becoming disoriented through a Life Plan, IEP, or medical diagnosis.

Back in 2020, the MCSO, along with News 8, spotlighted Sergeant Pete Zambuto, who they say was instrumental in launching Project Lifesaver.

The project works by giving the clients — this is what the MCSO refers to the individuals wearing the transmitter as — a small transmitter that is worn 24/7 and emits an identifiable radio frequency tracking signal.

If the client goes missing, the caregiver will call 911, and MCSO will be dispatched to the area with locator equipment in an attempt to locate the client.

The MCSO adds that Project Lifesaver is only an extra layer of security and clients need to already have 24/7.

If the clients fits the criteria, an enrollment application needs to be submitted. Enrollment applications for adults and children are available on the MCSO’s website.

The cost of the start-up kit is approximately $350. This includes the transmitter, six bands, six 60 day batteries, tester, “O” ring, and lubricant. The MCSO adds that after the first year, a replacement battery and band would need to be purchased every 45 to 60 days at a combined cost of $5.

Outside organizations may qualify for financial assistance.

The MCSO wants to remind caregivers that they are responsible for checking their client’s battery daily, replacing the battery every 45 to 60 days, ensuring the transmitter is properly functioning, as well as updating information with the program coordinator.