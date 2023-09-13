ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Chili Avenue remains closed as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash involving a sealant company employee.

According to MCSO, while the company was working on a driveway, the victim, 23, was getting supplies from the back of the truck. At the same time, a black Jeep traveling eastbound struck the back of the truck, resulting in the death of the victim.

Chili Avenue is currently closed between Marshall Road and Chestnut Drive. Deputies ask motorists to use alternate routes for travel in the area until it reopens.

