Perinton man stabbed during burglary attempt, police searching for suspect

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A 58-year-old male was stabbed in his neck during a burglary attempt while inside his home near Balsam Lane in the Pines of Perinton around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital for serious but non life-threatening stab wounds.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspect fled the area on foot. Deputies deployed a K9 unit in an attempt to track the location of the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officials say that police searched through 80 apartments in the complex but were not able to locate the person responsible.

Police say that an investigation into this incident continues. Further information on the victim has not been released by officials at this time.

Authorities say that there is no immediate danger to the public. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 and ask to speak with a deputy.

