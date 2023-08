PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sherrif’s Office investigated a suspicious note at the Penfield Target Tuesday afternoon, causing the store to be evacuated and searched.

Deputies say they evacuated the retail store and conducted security sweeps of the building out of caution after a note, which allegedly said a bomb inside the store, was found in the bathroom.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says no explosive device was found.